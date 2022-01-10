Cross County School District implements mask policy amid COVID-19 surge

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The Cross County School District will implement a mask policy Tuesday, January 11.

The policy comes after the latest data released Monday shows the school district is in the purple zone. The purple zone is above 100 new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 residents over a 14-day period.

Students and staff will be required to properly wear masks while attending school in buildings and students must wear masks while on school transportation. Exceptions to the mask policy are when students are eating breakfast and lunch or if deemed by school personnel to be at a greater than three-foot distance from others.

For the latest on policy updates, click here.

