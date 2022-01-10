Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Cross County School District implements mask policy amid COVID-19 surge

(WCTV)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The Cross County School District will implement a mask policy Tuesday, January 11.

The policy comes after the latest data released Monday shows the school district is in the purple zone. The purple zone is above 100 new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 residents over a 14-day period.

Students and staff will be required to properly wear masks while attending school in buildings and students must wear masks while on school transportation. Exceptions to the mask policy are when students are eating breakfast and lunch or if deemed by school personnel to be at a greater than three-foot distance from others.

For the latest on policy updates, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Thaddeus Matthews
Controversial broadcaster, pastor Thaddeus Matthews turns himself in to Memphis police
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Video goes viral after MPD arrest suspects on highway
Video goes viral after MPD arrests suspects on highway
Memphis and Shelby County officials are concerned about hospitalizations this weekend.
Memphis, Shelby County leaders warn of ‘difficult days ahead’ in pandemic
Mayor Jim Strickland is calling on the state to reform its gun laws. He said penalties are not...
Mayor Strickland takes up Young Dolph murder, gun laws in weekly letter

Latest News

Memphis caregiver facing charges after elderly man sustains injuries to his face
Memphis caregiver facing charges after elderly man sustains injuries to his face
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID booster to adolescents...
FDA authorizes Pfizer booster shots for children 12-15 years old
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
We've all seen the icy bridges sign and in this breakdown we explain why bridges & overpasses...
Breakdown: Why bridges & overpasses freeze first