Controversial broadcaster, pastor Thaddeus Matthews turns himself in to Memphis police

Thaddeus Matthews
Thaddeus Matthews(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A controversial broadcaster and pastor is now in police custody facing accusations of harassment and violating a restraining order.

Thaddeus Matthews charges are listed as two counts of harassment, violation of an order of protection and violation of an order of protection contempt of court.

According to court records, a former intimate partner of Matthews reported on Jan. 7 that he violated an active order of protection after he mentioned her on his Facebook page, Sueddaht Swehttam (Thaddeus Matthews spelled backward).

There is an active temporary protection order case set to go to court in late February that prohibits Matthews from communication that could cause annoyance or alarm to the woman.

She alleges his social media post placed her “in fear for her safety and annoys her,” according to the arrest warrant.

On Sunday, Matthews claimed this stems from an incident between the two of them nine years ago. He says he filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman in December in retaliation.

