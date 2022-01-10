Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Commercial Appeal city hall reporter digs into municipal pensions

Digital desk discussion with Sam Hardiman
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story digs into municipal pensions and what Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration would like to spend money on.

“Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland would love or is at least hinting that he would like to give police officers and firefighters a raise,” Hardiman said. “They’ve had a long pandemic, they’ve been used a lot, and the mayor is always trying to recruit more police officers. Higher wages, presumably, more police officers come. What could complicate that is what we’re paying yesterday’s police officers and firefighters largely, and public works workers, is the pension plan. And so, the state of Tennessee has dropped the assumed rate of return for pensions…The point being is Mayor Strickland is warning that this drop  in discount rate could impact how much money the city has to give a raise to police officers and firefighters. It could cost, the city might have to contribute $8-million dollars more than expected to the city pension. Whether or not that happens is still up in the air”

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Video goes viral after MPD arrest suspects on highway
Video goes viral after MPD arrests suspects on highway
Thaddeus Matthews
Controversial broadcaster, pastor Thaddeus Matthews turns himself in to Memphis police
Memphis and Shelby County officials are concerned about hospitalizations this weekend.
Memphis, Shelby County leaders warn of ‘difficult days ahead’ in pandemic
Mayor Jim Strickland is calling on the state to reform its gun laws. He said penalties are not...
Mayor Strickland takes up Young Dolph murder, gun laws in weekly letter

Latest News

Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company
More than 80 Millington Tennessee National Guard soldiers deploy to Africa
House fire on Quince Road
House fire ruled accidental at East Memphis home
First Congressional District Representative Rick Crawford announced Monday he had tested...
Rep. Rick Crawford tests positive for COVID-19
Town of Colliervill
Collierville waterline project set to be complete in 2022