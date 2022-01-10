Advertise with Us
Collierville waterline project set to be complete in 2022

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Town of Collierville is in the process of one of the largest infrastructure improvement projects in the town’s history.

The waterline project is replacing the 2.1-mile span of water main that runs under Poplar Avenue. Collierville officials say seven of the 12 phases are complete and the project is expected to be done later this year.

“As of today, we have completed seven of the twelve phases of the project,” said Town Engineer Dale Perryman. “The project is about a month behind our original schedule due to weather delays, but we still expect to finish either late summer or early fall of 2022.”

Work on the $5.1 million waterline project began back in September 2020. Since then there has been:

  • 5,200 feet of water main installed
  • 18 fire hydrants
  • 1,400 feet of water service
  • 2,500 tons of sand

“Currently the project is still within the budgeted amount for the phases completed. We would like to thank all the residents for being patient with the Town as the work progresses down Poplar Avenue. The contractor and Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has been great to work with during the construction of this project,” said Perryman.

Project information and updates can be found at colliervilletn.gov/poplarwaterline.

