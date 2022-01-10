Collierville High School moves to remote learning due to on-campus COVID-19 numbers

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville High School will transition to remote learning Tuesday, January 11 through Friday, January 14.

As of Monday, 15 percent of students and 29 percent of support staff are identified as infected or potentially exposed to COVID-19, resulting in employee absenteeism that’s left the district unable to cover all classes safely and effectively.

Collierville Schools applied for and received a waiver to allow remote instruction at Collierville High School only, due to the impact of COVID-19 quarantining on school operations.

Beginning tomorrow, January 11th through January 14th, @CHSDragons will be moving to remote instruction.



