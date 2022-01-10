Advertise with Us
Cold start to the week, dry stretch of weather

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s feeling cold today behind yesterday’s cold front. Temperatures are in the 20s with wind chills in the teens this morning. High temperatures will reach the mid 40s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Low temperatures will drop back to the 20s under a clear sky tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 44 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to upper 20s. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Temperatures will continue to climb through the end of the week. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will feature more clouds with a chance for an isolated shower and highs in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered showers and temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

