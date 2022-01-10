City of Memphis offers utility assistance to Memphians facing cut offs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is offering utility assistance to Memphis who are facing cutoff notices.

Memphis, Light, Gas and Water says customers who are in jeopardy of having their utilities cut off may qualify for up to $500 credit on their bills.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the City Council set aside $1 million for the program which has lasted ten years.

MLGW says you qualify for assistance if you are an existing client of the Tennessee Department of Human Services or have a financial, health or military deployment-related hardship.

Examples of proof from the department of human services include a disconnect notice by mail or online. Hardship case applications are available online at the Neighborhood Christian Center, ncclife.org or at NCC at 223 Scott Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more details on the utility assistance program, visit mlgw.com/utilityassistance.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.