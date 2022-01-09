Widespread showers today followed by a drop in temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Locally heavy rainfall will be possible this morning and afternoon along a cold front passing through the Midsouth. Temperatures will be in the 50s during the morning, but will fall through the day. It will be cold and breezy tonight.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain or a few thunderstorms early in the morning, ending by midday or early afternoon. Winds will shift to the North at 10 to 20 mph and temperatures will fall from the upper 50s in the morning into the low to mid 40s by the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clearing, breezy and colder with lows in the mid 20s. Winds will be northeast at 10-15 mph.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 50s.

Send us your weather pics!

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.