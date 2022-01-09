Tennessee General Assembly to reconvene Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee General Assembly will reconvene on Tuesday.

There is a lot on the agenda, from redistricting, to the state budget, to public safety.

Lawmakers will continue their work redrawing legislative districts.

The process only happens once every ten years after the U.S. Census and often ignites a political fight.

This year is no different.

Take Shelby County, for instance.

Right now, there are 14 state house districts in the county.

Last month, Republicans, who control the House redistricting committee, advanced a proposal to eliminate one of those districts in Shelby County.

“Thirteen is closer to ideal if divided evenly than 14, and it reflects the fact that Shelby County had very low growth from 2010 to 2020,” explained Doug Himes, redistricting committee counsel.

Lawmakers will also consider plans to redraw U.S. House districts and state senate districts.

They’ll also debate Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed budget.

The budget details have not been released yet, but education and healthcare are likely big topics.

This year’s budget could include money to add more state troopers on Memphis interstates to help prevent shootings.

Lawmakers will also consider allowing Memphis police to live outside of Shelby County.

They’ll also consider State Rep. John Gillespie’s bill to strengthen penalties against reckless drivers, like a one-year prison sentence and a $2,500 fine.

“[Reckless driving] is just a nightmare, and if it keeps up, people will die, and we have to fix this issue,” said Gillespie, R-Memphis. “I’m hoping some people will pay attention to it and choose to take their reckless driving elsewhere.”

The general assembly reconvenes on Tuesday at noon.

