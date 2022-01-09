Advertise with Us
Marion Hale Community Center extends warming center operating dates

Warming center open at Marion Hale Community Center
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has announced that the warming center at the Marion Hale Community Center will be extending its operation by two days.

The warming center will now be open tonight, January 9, and tomorrow, January 10, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

This warming center was established as a part of the city’s cold weather plan. It is intended to help residents escape extremely low temperatures after normal business hours for city government buildings.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, anyone that would like to enter the center will be required to take a COVID-19 test and follow social distancing guidelines. Masks are strongly encouraged for anyone that comes to the center.

The warming center is not intended to replace services provided by a shelter.

Those seeking overnight shelter accommodations are encouraged to call the Memphis Union Mission at 901-526-8403 or The Salvation Army at 901-529-4545.

