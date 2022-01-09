Advertise with Us
Health department reports 2,767 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

SCHD COVID-19 data 1/9/2
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/9/2(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 2,767 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and three deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 188,762 and 2,719 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 2,305 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 28,170 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 5,573 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 42.7% for the week ending in January 1. This is up 16.5% from the previous week and set a new record high for the almost two-year-long pandemic.

Shelby County is averaging 1,658 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 77.8% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 544,366 total people vaccinated
  • 1,154,830 total vaccinations administered
  • 11,605 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

