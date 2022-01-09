Advertise with Us
Caught on Camera: Suspects wanted for carjacking

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for the suspects responsible for a carjacking at a gas station near 1335 Bellevue Boulevard on January 7.

Police say a woman was in the passenger seat of her car, a white 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, when two men got out of a silver Ford Focus next to her car. The men were armed with handguns and demanded she exit the vehicle.

The two men then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. The car has still not been recovered.

Police have provided the following descriptions of the suspects:

  • Suspect #1: Black male, 18 years of age, thin build, dreads, wearing a black/blue hoodie, black jeans and Airforce One shoes
  • Suspect #2: Black male, 18 years of age, thin build, black hoodie with face covering, blue stone washed jeans and black and red shoes

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

