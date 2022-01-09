Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Breezy and much colder tonight

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain has diminished across the Mid-South this afternoon as cold high pressure is building behind the front. Temperatures will remain cool to start the week, but will rebound before another front moves in at the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Clear, cold, and breezy. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Low: 26

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower and highs in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with isolated to scattered showers with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Send us your weather pics!

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Memphis and Shelby County officials are concerned about hospitalizations this weekend.
Memphis, Shelby County leaders warn of ‘difficult days ahead’ in pandemic
Mayor Jim Strickland is calling on the state to reform its gun laws. He said penalties are not...
Mayor Strickland takes up Young Dolph murder, gun laws in weekly letter
FBI releases Emmett Till autopsy results, discusses investigation with slain boy's relatives
Proposed pilot program could bring younger drivers into trucking industry
Proposed pilot program could bring younger drivers into trucking industry

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Widespread showers today followed by a drop in temperatures
1/9/2022
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 9, 2022
1/9/2022
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 9, 2022
Weather
Spencer's Forecast