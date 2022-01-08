Tracking a much warmer but wetter weekend pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We have a cold night ahead but a shift in winds to the south will allow temperatures to warm beginning tomorrow. Along with that warm up we’ll have increasing cloud that will ultimately lead to rain followed by another drop in temperatures as the weekend comes to a close.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a stray shower, a Southeast wind at 10 MPH, and temperatures warming into the mid 50s during the afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, a South wind at 15 to 20 and gusting, and temperatures warming into the upper 50s to near 60.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms early in the day and ending during the early afternoon hours. Winds will shift to the North at 10 to 15 MPH by midday and temperatures will fall from the upper 50s in the morning into the 40 by the afternoon and continuing to fall into the mid to upper 20s overnight.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

