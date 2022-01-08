Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tracking a much warmer but wetter weekend pattern

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Waking up to chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning, but winds will shift out of the south today, allowing temperatures to significantly warm. Along with that warm up we’ll have increasing cloud that will ultimately lead to rain followed by another drop in temperatures as the weekend comes to a close.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a stray shower, a Southeast wind at 10 MPH, and temperatures warming into the mid 50s during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, a South wind at 15 to 20 and gusting, and temperatures warming into the upper 50s to near 60.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms early in the day and ending during the early afternoon hours. Winds will shift to the North at 10 to 15 MPH by midday and temperatures will fall from the upper 50s in the morning into the 40 by the afternoon and continuing to fall into the mid to upper 20s overnight.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 50s.

Send us your weather pics!

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound causes major backup
One person dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Torian Carwell charged with identity theft
Police track down suspected identity thief through PayPal transactions
FBI releases Emmett Till autopsy results, discusses investigation with slain boy's relatives

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Tracking a much warmer but wetter weekend pattern
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 7, 2022
Sardis Lake
Breakdown: Why Sardis Lake is more than just a recreational resource
WMC First Alert Weather
Unseasonably cold today with a warmer but wet weekend in store