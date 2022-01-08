Rain and thunder tonight through Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain cloudy and windy with rain and a few thunderstorms moving in this evening. Temperatures will hold in the upper 50s to low 60s.

OVERNIGHT: Rain or storms at times. Some rain could be heavy. Temperatures will hold in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms early in the morning, ending by midday or early afternoon. Winds will shift to the North at 10 to 20 mph and temperatures will fall from the upper 50s in the morning into the low to mid 40s by the afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing, breezy and colder with lows in the mid 20s. Winds will be northeast at 10-15 mph.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 50s.

