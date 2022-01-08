Proposed pilot program could bring younger drivers into trucking industry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The White House is being asked to fast-track a program that puts teenagers in the driver’s seat of tractor-trailers to help solve the nationwide truck driver shortage.

Highway safety advocates say it’s a dangerous idea.

The trucking industry says it needs 80,000 drivers. Current regulations require drivers to be 21 or older to operate a truck in interstate commerce. A provision in the infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden sets up a pilot program that allows those ages 18 to 20 to drive tractor-trailers across state lines.

Truck driver Jeremy Finch told Action News 5 that at age 27, he finally feels confidant behind the wheel of his big rig.

“I got my CDL about six years ago when I was 21,” Finch said. “It took me years to be comfortable with driving that truck. I’m very comfortable with it now, but it took years. It just depends on the person, to be honest.”

To help address America’s truck driver shortage, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) asked the Office of Management and Budget this week for emergency approval of a three-year apprentice program. It would let trucking companies hire drivers between 18 and 21 years old to haul freight across state lines, something not allowed right now. Brandon Freeman, CEO of B Free Training, is a truck driving instructor in Memphis. He worries about the process to get a commercial driver’s license and the major carriers won’t offer enough training for teenagers.

“That to me is a huge no-no,” he said. “They don’t give the same rates to 18-year-olds that they give to people over 25. I mean, that’s when it comes to car insurance. So, what about driving a truck? Come on, man. That’s putting multiple lives at risk, not just their own.”

Under the federal program, apprentices must log 400 hours on-duty, which includes at least 240 hours driving under the supervision of an experienced driver in the passenger seat who’s at least 26 years old with five years of experience on the road.

“I think there’s always going to be some worry when it comes down to 18-year-olds doing anything,” said Finch. “Just give these guys a chance to learn, because you can learn anything at any age. As long as they work at it and really pay attention, they’ll be fine.”

FMCSA requested White House approval of the pilot program by January 13. If it gets the greenlight, FMCSA expects to get more than 40,000 applications from drivers and carriers.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.