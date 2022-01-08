Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: One killed in hit-and-run

Police: One killed in hit-and-run
Police: One killed in hit-and-run(Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run at Kirby Parkway and Rocky Park early Saturday morning.

Officers say one person was hit in the incident and pronounced dead on the scene.

The vehicle responsible fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound causes major backup
One person dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Torian Carwell charged with identity theft
Police track down suspected identity thief through PayPal transactions
FBI releases Emmett Till autopsy results, discusses investigation with slain boy's relatives

Latest News

One shot on Vernon Avenue
One shot on Vernon Avenue
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/8/22
Health department reports 2,613 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson acquitted of 2 wire fraud charges
Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson acquitted of 2 wire fraud charges