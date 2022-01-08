Police: One killed in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run at Kirby Parkway and Rocky Park early Saturday morning.

Officers say one person was hit in the incident and pronounced dead on the scene.

The vehicle responsible fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 901-528-CASH.

At 7:08 pm this evening, officers responded to Hit and Run with a pedestrian struck at Kirby Parkway/Rocky Park. One person was pronounced deceased on the scene. The responsible vehicle fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.