Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Miss. doctors: Hospitals will be stressed with limited staffing, growing COVID-19 cases

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - With limited staff and growing case numbers, Mississippi is concerned that extra stress is about to be put on the state’s hospitals.

As of Thursday,1,034 people were in Mississippi hospitals with COVID-19. That is a 64 percent increase from a week ago when there were 620 patients.

However, the case-to-hospitalization ratio is lower now than during the delta surge when about seven percent of reported cases ended up in a hospital.

Now, that number is between two to three percent.

“We’ll still see some pressure on the hospital systems just from the vast number of cases of omicron we’ll see in the next few weeks,” Mississippi State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.

Thursday, 6,774 new cases were reported in the Magnolia State.

Friday, the state explained there are certain things it cannot rely on during this surge, including staffing help. As of Friday, 11 ICU beds were reported open in hospitals across the state. Many are left empty because there aren’t enough people to staff the beds.

“Resources are tight throughout the country, staffing resources, especially in nursing,” Jim Craig, the Mississippi Department of Health’s director of health protection. “I don’t know if we’re going to be able to draw in the type of staffing help we saw in delta from anywhere in the country, now including some of these federal resources.”

There are 188 patients in Mississippi ICU facilities, including four pediatric cases.

Health leaders said the unvaccinated continue to be the most impacted by this variant.

“More than 70 percent of our deaths over the last month have been in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals,” Dr. Byers said.

Dr. Byers added only 2 percent of recent deaths due to COVID-19 have been in patients with booster shots. Doctors said if you’re eligible get your booster shot.

You can find vaccination locations across the Mid-South here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Snow in Brownsville 1/6/22
This round of snow and ice has come and gone but the cold will last a little longer
Man threatens four with gun in Chic-fil-A drive through
Man Accused of Threatening Four With Gun at Chick-fil-A
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound causes major backup
One person dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound

Latest News

Pediatric hospitalizations rising as cases surge in Shelby County
Pediatric hospitalizations rising as cases surge in Shelby County
Pediatric hospitalizations rising as cases surge in Shelby County
The Mid-south says therapeutic drugs are in short supply to treat COVID-19. States will soon...
COVID-19 outpatient therapeutics in short supply amid growing omicron cases
Methodist, Baptist work to relieve staffing shortages
Methodist, Baptist work to relieve staffing shortages