Memphis, Shelby County leaders warn of ‘difficult days ahead’ in pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some challenging days are ahead.

That’s how Memphis and Shelby County leaders describe this moment of the pandemic.

On Saturday, the Shelby County Health Department confirmed more than 2,600 new cases.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, officials say numbers are once again heading in the wrong direction.

“We have double the number of people in the hospital than we had one week ago and double the case rate of one week ago,” said Doug McGowen, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Memphis.

McGowen says hospitals are already taxed.

He said other public services are being impacted because of employees needing to stay at home because of COVID-19 infections.

With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly across the community, they worry the county will set new records.

“Our forecast is this weekend we will surpass the highest number of people hospitalized in Shelby County since we have begun the pandemic, and the trend will continue to increase from there,” said McGowen.

The last time the numbers were this concerning was back in August during the delta surge. That’s when the Shelby County Health Department reinstated a universal mask mandate. But the county no longer has that power.”

New state laws the Tennessee legislature passed last fall stripped the county and other local government entities from issuing universal mask mandates.

The law now says mask mandates are not permitted in Tennessee unless cases skyrocket to 1,000 infections per 100-thousand residents in a 14-day period.

And even then, the governor must first issue a state of emergency.

With its numbers rising to new records, Shelby County asked Gov. Bill Lee for permission to issue a mask mandate, but the governor denied the request.

“An emergency declaration is a tool we should use only when we have to. There are a lot of things that go into the calculation for when you should do that, and the first and foremost would be the number of people who are in the hospital. Relative to where they have been in the past, hospitalizations are significantly lower,” Lee said.

The governor’s office issued the statement hours before the county announced its dire prediction for hospitalizations this weekend.

It’s unclear if the governor will change his mind, but county leaders say they may ask again.

“Without an emergency declaration from the governor, which would be the first step, it’s very difficult to take the next steps to be able to put some of those mitigation efforts back in place,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, director of the Shelby County Health Department.

Without a mask mandate, they’re urging community members to take it upon themselves to

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.