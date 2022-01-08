Memphis Animal Services seeking foster parents following intake of 65 animals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) needs your help.

MAS did a single intake of 65 animals Thursday night and says the intake is creating a huge strain on its operations.

The shelter has limited room and needs fosters. MAS is asking volunteers to foster an animal for just one week.

”Any pet from our buidling, not from this case necessarily, just any pet or foster,” said MAS Director Alexis Pugh. “We have a transport next Friday. You could foster a dog for one week. You could come in today and commit to just one week of having that dog in your home, and it would be a huge relief for us, a huge weight off of our shoulders so that we could continue providing a level of care that these animals deserve while they are in our custody.”

If you are interested, you can stop by MAS Saturday between noon and 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.