Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis Animal Services seeking foster parents following intake of 65 animals

(Source: WMC)
(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) needs your help.

MAS did a single intake of 65 animals Thursday night and says the intake is creating a huge strain on its operations.

The shelter has limited room and needs fosters. MAS is asking volunteers to foster an animal for just one week.

”Any pet from our buidling, not from this case necessarily, just any pet or foster,” said MAS Director Alexis Pugh. “We have a transport next Friday. You could foster a dog for one week. You could come in today and commit to just one week of having that dog in your home, and it would be a huge relief for us, a huge weight off of our shoulders so that we could continue providing a level of care that these animals deserve while they are in our custody.”

If you are interested, you can stop by MAS Saturday between noon and 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Snow in Brownsville 1/6/22
This round of snow and ice has come and gone but the cold will last a little longer
Man threatens four with gun in Chic-fil-A drive through
Man Accused of Threatening Four With Gun at Chick-fil-A
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound causes major backup
One person dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound

Latest News

Proposed pilot program could bring younger drivers into trucking industry
Proposed pilot program could bring younger drivers into trucking industry
Pediatric hospitalizations rising as cases surge in Shelby County
Pediatric hospitalizations rising as cases surge in Shelby County
Pediatric hospitalizations rising as cases surge in Shelby County
Memphis mayor supports construction of third bridge over Mississippi River
Memphis mayor supports construction of third bridge over Mississippi River