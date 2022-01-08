Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis Americans split at Columbus

Memphis Americans split at Columbus
Memphis Americans split at Columbus(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new Memphis Americans National Indoor Soccer League teams hit the road at Columbus Friday night.

The men’s game was a laugher as the Americans put a tsunami of goals on the Rapids’ home pitch. The Ams got the win with a final score of 10-nil.

 The men are now 2-0 on the season. The Americans women’s squad was not so lucky. They fell in a penalty kick shootout 5-4, dropping their record to 1-1. Both squads come home for their next matches January 16 at the Landers Center in Southaven.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Snow in Brownsville 1/6/22
This round of snow and ice has come and gone but the cold will last a little longer
Man threatens four with gun in Chic-fil-A drive through
Man Accused of Threatening Four With Gun at Chick-fil-A
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound causes major backup
One person dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound

Latest News

Grizzlies revel in ‘next man up’ philosophy
Grizzlies revel in ‘next man up’ philosophy
Tigers battling injuries going into Cincinnati game
Tigers battling injuries going into Cincinnati game
901 FC home opener set for 2022
Ja Morant in line to start NBA All-Star game; needs your vote
Ja Morant in line to start NBA All-Star game; needs your vote