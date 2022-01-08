Memphis Americans split at Columbus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new Memphis Americans National Indoor Soccer League teams hit the road at Columbus Friday night.

The men’s game was a laugher as the Americans put a tsunami of goals on the Rapids’ home pitch. The Ams got the win with a final score of 10-nil.

The men are now 2-0 on the season. The Americans women’s squad was not so lucky. They fell in a penalty kick shootout 5-4, dropping their record to 1-1. Both squads come home for their next matches January 16 at the Landers Center in Southaven.

