Jonesboro High School students give back to people in need this winter

Students made "poms" for the hats
By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Cold temperatures are sticking around for a while and a class at Jonesboro High School is making sure everyone has items to stay warm.

The students made scarves and hats, by hand. They knitted and crocheted dozens of them.

The EAST class started a project ‘Knitting for those in need in September after receiving a grant from the Foundation for Jonesboro Public Schools.

A student said Friday the project started by asking a simple question.

“I just made a Google form on my computer and sent it out to students. I asked who knew how to crochet? Who knew how to knit? Are there any family members that could help? It just took off from there,” said Iliana Mancilla, EAST student.

The grant helped with yarn, needles, and other supplies.

Walnut Street Church also donated items to the students.

“I would say that the biggest thing that I know how to do is knit and crochet because most students my age don’t know how to do that. So, I feel that that was something really big that as a school we learned how to do,” Mancilla said.

The items were given to organizations in Jonesboro like the Salvation Army and the Jonesboro Jaycees.

The students said they received enough donations to also start a hygiene pack project.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

