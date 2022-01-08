Health department reports 2,613 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 3,061 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 186,005 and 2,716 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 2,396 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 26,328 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 5,098 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 42.7% for the week ending in January 1. This is up 16.5% from the previous week and set a new record high for the almost two-year-long pandemic.

Shelby County is averaging 1,321 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 77.7% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

543,791 total people vaccinated

1,152,130 total vaccinations administered

9,246 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

