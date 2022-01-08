Advertise with Us
Grizzlies revel in 'next man up' philosophy

(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the Tigers have struggled with their ever-changing lineups, the NBA Memphis Grizzlies are flourishing no matter who’s ok to play.

 The Griz have had to plug and play all season, dealing with COVID protocols as well injuries.

Backup point guard Tyus Jones, who had 14 points in the win against the Pistons Thursday night, says the missing players helped others, like himself, get in a working groove.  

“Obviously, that helps, playing more minutes,” Jones said. “With guys out, it felt like I was in a good rhythm when Ja was out and had to play a lot more minutes, and keep it going. My shot was working. Keep it going. Stay aggressive putting up my shots and it’s working for me.”

The Grizzlies, now solidly fourth in the Western Conference 12 games above .500, hit the road for two in Los Angeles against the Clippers Saturday afternoon and the Lakers Sunday night.

