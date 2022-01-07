Volunteers needed for MLK Days of Service

Advertise with Us
By Camille Connor
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Memphis is gearing up for another year of MLK Days of Service.

“This is our sixth year of trying to galvanize the charge around the days of service and volunteerism,” said Reggie Crenshaw, the President and CEO, Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis.

This year people will have several options to care for their neighbors and the earth.

Volunteer Memphis has partnered with GrowMemphis and Memphis Tilth, which aims to build and maintain local gardens.

There are also several community cleanup events planned around Memphis.

“Just so proud of this area, the Mid-South area, Shelby County, Memphis - stepping up to the plate to try to do something to help people out and beautify our community,” said Crenshaw.

On January 15, the Saturday before MLK Day, Volunteer Memphis is hosting a brand-new event.

“We’re going to have a health and wellness day. We’re going to have it at three different locations where we’re going to be promoting shots in arms with health care providers,” said Crenshaw.

MLK Days of Services kicks off January 13 and culminates on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 17.

“When you think about Dr. Martin Luther King, he talks about service. We know that when we come together as a community, and we work together for the good of the whole community that really, really means a lot,” said Crenshaw.

Folks can head to VolunteerMemphis.org to learn about more volunteer opportunities.

