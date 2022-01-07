Advertise with Us
Unseasonably cold today with a warmer but wet weekend in store

By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny skies return to the Mid-South today, but it will still be unseasonably cold. Warmer air arrives this weekend, along with rain chances.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks mostly dry with increasing clouds and highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s with rain arriving Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The weekend rain will bring some cooler air to start the week with highs on Monday and Tuesday in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s. Clouds will increase by Wednesday with a small chance of rain by Thursday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

