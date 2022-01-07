Advertise with Us
Three men shot at AutoZone on Sycamore View

Three men shot at AutoZone on Sycamore View
Three men shot at AutoZone on Sycamore View(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the AutoZone on Sycamore View Thursday afternoon.

Police say three men were found shot and they were all taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Action News 5 teams observed three separate scenes with a police presence near the location the incident was reported, including one at the O’Reilley Auto Parts on Sycamore View.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

