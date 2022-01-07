Advertise with Us
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound causes major backup
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash southbound on I-240 and South Parkway in Memphis is causing major problems on the interstate Thursday night.

Crews are blocking all three lanes of traffic. Cars and trucks are only able to pass on the shoulder.

There is no word on any injuries in this crash. Stay with Action News 5 on air and online for updates as they become available.

