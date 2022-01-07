Lauderdale County crews prepare for cold night after morning snowfall

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The bulk of the wintry weather may have missed the Memphis metro area, but north of Memphis, crews are dealing with snow going into a night of bitter cold.

Snow fell in the early morning in Ripley and Lauderdale County, and for the most part, the preparations made Tennessee Department of Transportation Crews proved effective. But there were still several car accidents.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from those crashes, and major roadways, like Highway 51 are passable for now.

What emergency management and local law enforcement worry about now are the freezing temperatures bringing black ice and frozen overpasses into the night.

Law enforcement is issuing a message: If you don’t have to go out, do not go out this evening.

“If you have problems, please call the sheriff’s department,” said Chief Deputy Clay Newman with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. “We’d be glad to come out and assist any way we can. If you know of any elderly people, please check on them. if they don’t have family or anyone that can check on them, please let us know. We’ll come out and do so ourselves.”

Newman says the sheriff’s department is staffed accordingly, and if things do get bad Thursday night, they have the reserves needed to bring in backup to keep everyone safe.

