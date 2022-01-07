Advertise with Us
Ken Moody announces bid for Shelby County mayor

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The pool of candidates for the upcoming Shelby County mayoral race is growing.

Ken Moody has officially announced his plans to run for the position.

Moody is currently a special assistant to City Mayor Jim Strickland and serves as a liaison to businesses, religious leaders, neighborhoods, nonprofits, and government officials.

Moody says the decision comes after speaking with the people he would hope to represent.

“I wanted to take the time to travel the county and talk to people and listen to them about issues and concerns they may have, to see as I make this decision, what it would take to bring the leadership and service they thought they needed. And I listened to them,” said Moody.

Current Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris plans to run for re-election. Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan says he plans to enter the race as well.

