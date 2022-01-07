Ja Morant in line to start NBA All-Star game; needs your vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is currently third in the Western Conference, the NBA first All-Star fan voting release.

Morant has almost 670,000 votes, trailing only Steph Curry of Golden State and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

Currie leads all votes in either Conference with 2.58 million. Morant is way ahead of the bigger, more established names, like Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, and Damian Lillard. The fan vote helps determine All-Star game starters. Fan voting ends January 22.

The other determining votes are from the players and NBA media.

You can cast your ballot here. Fill out one full ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing.

