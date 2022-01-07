Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Ja Morant in line to start NBA All-Star game; needs your vote

Ja Morant in line to start NBA All-Star game; needs your vote
Ja Morant in line to start NBA All-Star game; needs your vote(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is currently third in the Western Conference, the NBA first All-Star fan voting release.

Morant has almost 670,000 votes, trailing only Steph Curry of Golden State and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.  

Currie leads all votes in either Conference with 2.58 million. Morant is way ahead of the bigger, more established names, like Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, and Damian Lillard.   The fan vote helps determine All-Star game starters. Fan voting ends January 22.

The other determining votes are from the players and NBA media.

You can cast your ballot here. Fill out one full ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Suspect identified in Young Dolph’s murder; investigators offer $15K reward
Snow in Brownsville 1/6/22
This round of snow and ice has come and gone but the cold will last a little longer
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

901 FC home opener set for 2022
Grizzlies destroy Pistons as winning streak reaches 7
Grizzlies destroy Pistons as winning streak reaches 7
Texas A&M looks at Rebs’ D.C. Durkin
Texas A&M looks at Rebs’ D.C. Durkin
Report: Tigers offensive coordinator heading to ACC
Report: Tigers offensive coordinator heading to ACC