Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story features the journey of Jesús “Chuey” Ávila, who went from being homeless in Mexico to a successful businessman in Memphis.

Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to discuss how Ávila worked to get a degree from Christian Brothers University and now inspiring others.

Another feature spotlights Edith Ornelas who is making a difference in the Mid-South serving as one of the founding members of Mariposas Collective, an organization that helps to provide resources to newly released immigrants.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

