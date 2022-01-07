Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story features the journey of Jesús “Chuey” Ávila, who went from being homeless in Mexico to a successful businessman in Memphis.

Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to discuss how Ávila worked to get a degree from Christian Brothers University and now inspiring others.

Another feature spotlights Edith Ornelas who is making a difference in the Mid-South serving as one of the founding members of Mariposas Collective, an organization that helps to provide resources to newly released immigrants.

