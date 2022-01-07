Grizzlies destroy Pistons as winning streak reaches 7

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have been running roughshod over some of the NBA’s best teams on the road so far this season.

They’ve won 10 of their last 11 games away from FedExForum.

Thursday night, the Griz were back home against the Detroit Pistons, which is struggling near the bottom of the standings. The Pistons come to FedExForum with a 7-28 record while the Griz are currently on a six-game winning streak.

Memphis also welcomed Dillon Brooks back to the lineup. He’s missed the last six games for health and safety protocols. The villain droped right back into his starting role as if he was never out. Brooks worked it for 18 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists, right at his averages for the season.

DeAnthony Melton made his first appearance in six games midway of the first. Melly, like Brooks, had been out for health and safety. Mr. Do Something came through with a 4-point play, along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Your leading scorer, Ja Morant, the third-year pro from Murray State keeps laying the foundation of his first NBA all-star presentation. There is just nothing on the court this young man can’t do. He had 22 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals in just 25 minutes.

Zaire Williams made his first start for Memphis with Desmond Bane nursing a sore quad. The rookie had missed more than a month with injury and health and safety protocols. The time off allowed him to watch and learn. A much more relaxed Williams got to open spots all over the floor and made the Pistons pay with each shot. It was a career-high 14 points for Williams on 5 of 8 from the floor, 2 of 4 from 3 with 2 steals.

There was no contest in the 30-point victory final score of 118-88. After the game, these comments came from Brooks and Williams.

“Oh Man, I was pumped,” said Williams when he found out he was starting. “I know I have a lot to learn. I spent that time on the bench watching, just knowing our philosophy is next man up. Glad I was ready. Glad we got the win.”

Brooks added, “It felt great. I love being with these guys. I was depressed being away.”

The Grizzlies are now 26-14. Next, they hit the road for two in Los Angeles starting with the Clippers Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

