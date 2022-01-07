Crews salt roads as temperatures fall in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy road conditions can make traveling a headache, but more importantly extremely dangerous.

That’s why as temperatures plunge overnight, officials are asking drivers to take precautions.

Snow that blanketed parts of the Mid-South Thursday, could turn into an icy mess on the roads come Friday morning.

After the snow moved out, crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) were busy pre-treating areas where icy patches could be a problem.

“We have put a layer of salt and salt brine on those river bridges and some of those overpasses and flyovers to help with that refreezing. Now, it’s not going to keep it from refreezing 100 percent, but it will help,” said TDOT spokesperson Nichole Lawrence.

Lawrence says the most important spots are bridges, overpasses, and flyovers.

Meanwhile, the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) says Thursday was a typical day in terms of accidents mostly in part to crews pre-treating roads and many drivers staying home.

“If you don’t have to be out, don’t be out,” said Charles Newell with Shelby County EMA and Homeland Security.

That same message is still at the forefront ahead of temperatures in the teens overnight and early Friday morning.

“So, tomorrow just make sure that you are being cautious on your commute,” Lawrence said. “If you have to get out, if you don’t have to get out, continue to stay in until the roads are completely clear and dry.”

Shelby EMA officials share this reminder if you come across black ice or slick streets.

“It’s good to keep your vehicle in tip-top shape and certainly your tires play a very important role in stopping,” Newell said. “So, I would advise everybody to, if possible, keep some good tires on your vehicle, slow down, and pump your breaks. Don’t slam on your breaks.”

Overpasses and bridges are the most susceptible to black ice. So, please be careful if you do have to go out Friday.

