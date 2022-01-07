Advertise with Us
Community leaders remain faithful after Munford church goes up in flames

River of Life Church fire in Munford
River of Life Church fire in Munford(Atoka Fire Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - An overnight fire in Munford, Tennessee has left a community church in bad shape, according to Mayor Dwayne Cole.

He says he got a call around 11:20 p.m. Thursday night that his church, River of Life Church, was on fire. Luckily no one was injured.

One of the pastors referred to as Pastor Greg on the church’s Facebook page says worship will continue in the gymnasium.

“It looks like we have lost our building, but we have not lost the church -- we are the church,” he said. “We evidently Sunday will be here in the gymnasium worshipping God together. So we’re thankful we have that.”

Special Message from Pastor Greg

Posted by River of Life Church on Friday, January 7, 2022

Another pastor, Ben Kirk, shared a post on Facebook pictures and the caption below:

“My heart is broken, but my spirit is strong! Out of the ashes we will rise! We are the church and we will go forward! And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. Please pray for our church as we move through this season!”

The Atoka Fire Department says responders from Tipton County, Brighton, Gilt Edge, Covington and 3 Star fire departments fought the blaze through frozen fire hydrants and snow.

Church fire, Automatic Aid to Munford Fire. Heavy fire showing upon arrival. Frozen fire hydrants, slipping and sliding...

Posted by AtokA Fire Department on Friday, January 7, 2022

