Community leaders remain faithful after Munford church goes up in flames

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - An overnight fire in Munford, Tennessee has left a community church in bad shape, according to Mayor Dwayne Cole.

He says he got a call around 11:20 p.m. Thursday night that his church, River of Life Church, was on fire. Luckily no one was injured.

One of the pastors referred to as Pastor Greg on the church’s Facebook page says worship will continue in the gymnasium.

“It looks like we have lost our building, but we have not lost the church -- we are the church,” he said. “We evidently Sunday will be here in the gymnasium worshipping God together. So we’re thankful we have that.”

Another pastor, Ben Kirk, shared a post on Facebook pictures and the caption below:

“My heart is broken, but my spirit is strong! Out of the ashes we will rise! We are the church and we will go forward! And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. Please pray for our church as we move through this season!”

The Atoka Fire Department says responders from Tipton County, Brighton, Gilt Edge, Covington and 3 Star fire departments fought the blaze through frozen fire hydrants and snow.

