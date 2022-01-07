Cold and dry for now but rain is on the way this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few clouds early this morning but mostly sunny through the afternoon. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks mostly dry with increasing clouds and highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s with rain arriving Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Another cold snap arrives Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s. Clouds will increase by Wednesday with a small chance of rain by Thursday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

