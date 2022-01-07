Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Cold and dry for now but rain is on the way this weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few clouds early this morning but mostly sunny through the afternoon. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks mostly dry with increasing clouds and highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s with rain arriving Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Another cold snap arrives Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s. Clouds will increase by Wednesday with a small chance of rain by Thursday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Snow in Brownsville 1/6/22
This round of snow and ice has come and gone but the cold will last a little longer
Man threatens four with gun in Chic-fil-A drive through
Man Accused of Threatening Four With Gun at Chick-fil-A
Multi-vehicle crash on I-40 in Crittenden County
Interstate Shutdown: Winter weather road conditions cause crash on I-40 in Arkansas
Nicholas Wright (left), Jeremiah Jones (middle) and James Rosser (right) arrested after police...
Three arrested after police chase, two connected to armed carjacking

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Crews salt roads as temperatures fall in the Mid-South
Crews salt roads as temperatures fall in the Mid-South
Lauderdale County crews prepare for cold night after morning snowfall
Lauderdale County crews prepare for cold night after morning snowfall
Lauderdale County crews prepare for cold night after morning snowfall
Lauderdale County crews prepare for cold night after morning snowfall