Bitter cold overnight and your First Alert to a warmer weekend with rain and thunderstorms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures plummet tonight as cold arctic air grips the Mid-South and remains through the day tomorrow. A southerly flow returns this weekend bringing a quick warm-up along with clouds, rain, and a few thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Clearing and Cold with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid teens to near 20.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cold with a light Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day and evening along with temperatures warming in to the mid 50 by the afternoon. Rain and a few thunderstorms Saturday night with temperatures warming into the upper 50s before sunrise. Sunday will be cloudy with rain through the afternoon, temperatures in the upper 50s during the morning, and falling into the upper 20s Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy along with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.