901 FC home opener set for 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It won’t be too long before Memphis 901 FC returns to the pitch at AutoZone Park.

The United Soccer League announced its opening weekend games and the 901 gets to open at home Friday, March 12 against the Pittsburgh River Hounds.

901 FC also announced two player signings. Attacking defender Zach Carroll returns for his second season in Memphis. He started 17 matches last year. Team captain Leston Paul returns for his fourth season in the Bluff City. Paul is the lone remaining player from the club’s debut season.

Memphis is coming off its first-ever playoff appearance.

