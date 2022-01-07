2 suspects wanted in armed robbery at Sonic restaurant in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating an armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say two suspects walked into the Sonic on Kirby Parkway around 4:50 p.m., one of them armed with a gun, and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspects allegedly took the money and left the restaurant in a black sedan -- possibly a Toyota Camry, according to Memphis Police Department.

The armed suspect was wearing a black gray bubble coat, black pants, black shoes and a black ski mask.

The second suspect had a black shirt with colorful angel wings on the back and colorful writing on the front, a jeweled belt, ski mask, black pants and black shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

