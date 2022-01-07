16-year-old suspect ID’d in murder of teen killed while working at Memphis Five Guys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 16-year-old charged in the murder of teen who was killed while working at a Memphis restaurant has been identified.

Dajimon Payne is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The shooting happened in September 2021 at the Five Guys restaurant on Ridgeway Road and claimed the life of 17-year-old Contario Sevion. Sevion was taking out the trash when he was shot.

Nineteen-year-old Zavion Payne was also arrested in connection with the case. Zavion Payne is charged with facilitation first-degree murder.

