Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

16-year-old suspect ID’d in murder of teen killed while working at Memphis Five Guys

16-year-old suspect ID’d in murder of teen killed while working at Memphis Five Guys
16-year-old suspect ID’d in murder of teen killed while working at Memphis Five Guys(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 16-year-old charged in the murder of teen who was killed while working at a Memphis restaurant has been identified.

Dajimon Payne is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The shooting happened in September 2021 at the Five Guys restaurant on Ridgeway Road and claimed the life of 17-year-old Contario Sevion. Sevion was taking out the trash when he was shot.

Nineteen-year-old Zavion Payne was also arrested in connection with the case. Zavion Payne is charged with facilitation first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Suspect identified in Young Dolph’s murder; investigators offer $15K reward
Snow in Brownsville 1/6/22
This round of snow and ice has come and gone but the cold will last a little longer
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

The Walmart Supercenter on East Highland Drive in Jonesboro confirmed it closed at 2 p.m. due...
Jonesboro Walmart will close for 2 days
A hospitalization peak may hit this weekend. Now, 575 people are in the hospital with COVID-19...
Health officials expect to see peak COVID-19 hospitalizations this weekend
Three men shot at AutoZone on Sycamore View
Three men shot at AutoZone on Sycamore View
11 suspects indicted in alleged drug conspiracy spanning from Washington to West Tennessee