Winter weather with travel issues possible this morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT through 6 PM - TRAVEL ISSUES ARE POSSIBLE! There will be a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, or snow in the morning, tapering off in the around midday. Accumulations will vary from a dusting to quarter inch of sleet or snow. 1-2″ of accumulation is possible in a few spots north of I-40 in west TN. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of extreme northwest Tennessee including Dyer county where 2-4″ is possible in these areas. Icy roads could be an issue as well. Temperatures will hold in the upper 20s and lower 30s most of the day.

TONIGHT: Clouds exit late. Low temperatures will drop to the teens and lower 20s. Black ice or icy roads still possible through Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and frigid with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

WEEKEND: Rain will move in Saturday afternoon and linger into Sunday morning. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and around 60 on Sunday. Another cold blast of air arrives to start next week.

Spencer Denton

