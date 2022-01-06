Walmart reopens after thorough cleaning in Hernando

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Walmart in Hernando, Mississippi, has reopened after being closed for cleaning due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the area.

On Monday, the store on McIngvale Road temporarily closed its doors.

Walmart released a statement saying the reason the store closed was to allow for a third-party specialist to clean and also give their employees time to restock shelves.

Customers who shopped at the location today say they’re glad the company took the time to clean the store.

“Well they said they closed to clean, so I thought that was a good idea after all the people that had been there during the Christmas break,” customer Rose McCammon said.

Walmart Corporate Affairs has not said whether any employees at the Hernando store tested positive for COVID-19.

Unvaccinated associates at the store are required to wear face coverings.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.