Vols outlast shorthanded Rebels

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss headed to Knoxville to face the 18th-ranked Tennessee Vols Wednesday night.  

Leading scorer Jarkel Joiner was among the missing as the Rebels had only eight players available due to COVID and injury.

Memphian Matthew Murrell did his best to keep Kermit Davis Squad afloat with 10 points the first half and17 for the game. The Rebs led for most of the game but Memphian Kennedy Chandler comes through for the Vols with 6 points, 7 assists.

This one went overtime. UT won it with the final score 66-60.

