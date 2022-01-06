Two wounded in early morning shooting
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on North McLean around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police say that two men were found shot and they were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
