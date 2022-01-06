Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Two wounded in early morning shooting

Two wounded in early morning shooting
Two wounded in early morning shooting(123RF)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on North McLean around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say that two men were found shot and they were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Suspect identified in Young Dolph’s murder; investigators offer $15K reward
Snow in Brownsville 1/6/22
This round of snow and ice has come and gone but the cold will last a little longer
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

Nicholas Wright (left), Jeremiah Jones (middle) and James Rosser (right) arrested after police...
Three arrested after police chase, two connected to armed carjacking
Man threatens four with gun in Chic-fil-A drive through
Man threatens four with gun in Chic-fil-A drive through
Two detained after man stabbed on East Falls Road
Two detained after man stabbed on East Falls Road
Multi-vehicle crash on I-40 in Crittenden County
Interstate Shutdown: Winter weather road conditions cause crash on I-40 in Arkansas