Two detained after man stabbed on East Falls Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a wounding call Thursday morning on East Falls Road.

Police say one man was found with stab wounds and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers detained one man and one woman on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

