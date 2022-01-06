Advertise with Us
Two detained after man stabbed on East Falls Road

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a wounding call Thursday morning on East Falls Road.

Police say one man was found with stab wounds and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers detained one man and one woman on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

