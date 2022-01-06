Tracking a winter storm making Thursday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent winter storm system will move through the Mid-South late tonight into Thursday morning bringing a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow to the area. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued WINTER WEATHER ADVIDSORY will be in effect from 3A to 6P Thursday.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a wintry mix developing after midnight along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with early morning freezing rain, sleet, and snow, a North wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and highs near 30.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing and COLD with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid teens to near 20.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloud with rain and a few thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening and continuing overnight. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 50s and continue to warm into the upper 50s overnight. Sunday will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the upper 50s during the morning and fall into the upper 20s late Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

