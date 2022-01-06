Advertise with Us
Tiger women fall at home to Tulsa

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team got back in action against Tulsa at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse Wednesday.

Tulsa came in 10 and 1. the Tiger women are 9-2 and played their first conference game.

Former Houston High star Madison Griggs had it working from long range with 5-7 from downtown for 15 points.   But Maddie Biddles led all scorers, topping the Golden Hurricane with 22. This one goes to the wire, but Tulsa won it with final score 72-69.

Memphis next hosts SMU Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

