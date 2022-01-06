Advertise with Us
Three arrested after police chase, two connected to armed carjacking

Nicholas Wright (left), Jeremiah Jones (middle) and James Rosser (right) arrested after police...
Nicholas Wright (left), Jeremiah Jones (middle) and James Rosser (right) arrested after police chase(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested three men that fled police after an attempted traffic stop.

According to the affidavits, two of the men, Nicholas Wright and Jeremiah Jones approached a woman as she was getting out of her 2012 Silver Nissan Versa on January 3. One of the men reportedly pointed an Ak-15 at woman and the other pointed a black handgun at the woman, both demanding the keys to the woman’s car. The men fled the scene in the woman’s car before police arrived.

The report says on January 4 the stolen car was seen in the area of Frayser and Range Line. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the occupants refused to stop.

Three men reportedly ran from the moving vehicle, including Wright and Jones.

Officers say several guns were found on the scene, all with live roads loaded:

  • A rifle (no further description provided)
  • A black American Tactical Omni Hybrid rifle
  • A tan Diamond Back 5.56 Nato

Police say Wright was seen in possession of one of the rifles before throwing it to the ground.

The third man arrested was identified as James Rosser.

Wright and Jones are charged with carjacking and employing possession of a firearm during commission or attempt of a dangerous felony.

Rosser is charged with theft of property and auto evasion/foot pursuit.

