Texas A&M looks at Rebs’ D.C. Durkin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Football Scoop reports Texas A&M is in talks with Ole Miss Defensive Coordinator D.J. Durkin for the same role with the Aggies.

No deal is set at this time. Durkin’s defense this season was a huge part of Ole Miss’ rise in the national rankings.

