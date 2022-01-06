Texas A&M looks at Rebs’ D.C. Durkin
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Football Scoop reports Texas A&M is in talks with Ole Miss Defensive Coordinator D.J. Durkin for the same role with the Aggies.
No deal is set at this time. Durkin’s defense this season was a huge part of Ole Miss’ rise in the national rankings.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.